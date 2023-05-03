GLIDE — Pitching and defense took the afternoon off as Sutherlin and Glide split a Far West League baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Sewell Field.
Sutherlin took the opening game 11-7, a contest which saw each team commit six errors and Glide's pitchers combine to issue five walks and hit six batters. It marked the Bulldogs' first league win of the season.
The Wildcats rallied for an 8-7 walk-off win to take the nightcap.
In the second game, the Bulldogs (6-12, 1-10 FWL) carried a 7-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Glide loaded the bases with one out before Lucas Miller drew a walk to score Jayden Williams to tie the game. Dylan Standley scored the game-winner on a Waylon McKnight wild pitch.
Mike Williams went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Wildcats, including a two-run double to highlight a three-run fifth inning. Miller had two hits, including an RBI triple, while Jayden Williams and Brady Greer each had two hits and scored a run.
Sutherlin was led at the plate by two RBIs from Tyler Cortes. Glide committed five errors in the second game.
Jake Narkiewicz and Ely Palm each drove in a pair of runs for Sutherlin in the opener, where the Bulldogs scored six runs in the first inning and five more in the fourth. Logan Fultz had a pair of hits in the win, while McKnight hit an RBI double and scored twice.
Glide (7-13, 3-9) got a big swing from Carter Minott, who legged out a two-run double in the opener. Miller had two hits and an RBI, Allen and Jayden Williams each had two hits and Standley drove in a run and scored twice.
Allen had a strong day pitching in relief for Glide, throwing five no-hit innings over his appearances in each game and earning the win in the nightcap.
Sutherlin is scheduled to visit Central Linn in a nonleague game Thursday before visiting top-ranked Cascade Christian for a doubleheader Saturday.
Glide will play its final home games of the season with a noon doubleheader against Coquille Saturday.
First Game
Sutherlin;600;500;0;—;11;6;6
Glide;311;020;0;—;7;8;6
McGarvey and McKnight; Miller, Allen (6) and Kercher. W — McGarvey. L — Miller. 2B —McKnight (S), Miller (G), Minott (G).
Second Game
Sutherlin;301;300;0;—;7;5;2
Glide;000;042;2;—;8;10;5
Palm, Quamme (5), McKnight (7) and McKnight, McGarvey (7); Damewood, Allen (5) and Kercher. W — Allen. L — Quamme. 2B — Fultz (S), Palm (S), Williams (G). 3B — Miller (G).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
