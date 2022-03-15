MEDFORD — Three South Umpqua pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the No. 7-ranked Lancers took advantage of erratic Phoenix pitching in a 3-2 nonleague baseball victory Tuesday afternoon.
The game, held at U.S. Cellular Community Park, was halted after six innings to accommodate a youth baseball practice reserved for the same field.
Jace Johnson, Brayden Reedy and Justin Jenks each pitched two innings for the Lancers, with Johnson earning the win by striking out six Pirates and walking two over his two frames. Reedy struck out three and walked one in his two innings of work.
Johnson had the lone run batted in for South Umpqua, plating a teammate on a first-inning groundout. The Lancers added two runs in the third inning courtesy of wild pitches by Phoenix hurler Julius Bolstad, who took the loss.
Kade Johnson went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple for South Umpqua, which also got strong defensive play from Ever Lamm and Angel Chavez.
South Umpqua (1-1) will travel to John Day to take part in the Ed Staub and Sons tournament, opening against Lakeview at 3 p.m. Thursday.
S. Umpqua;102;000;—;3;6;0
Phoenix;000;020;—;2;3;1
J. Johnson, Reedy (3), Jenks (5) and Horton; Wolowicz, Bolstad (3), Hall (5) and Hall, Shilts (5). W — J. Johnson. L — Bolstad. 2B — K. Johnson (SU). 3B — K. Johnson (SU), Hall (P).
