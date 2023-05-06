EUGENE — The Sheldon High School baseball team stunned the Roseburg Indians with a walk-off three-run home run in their last at bats to cap off a Southwest Conference doubleheader sweep on Saturday at Sheldon High School.
Hunter Lansdon launched a shot over the left field fence to send Sheldon past Roseburg 6-4 in the nightcap after the Irish blanked the Indians 3-0 in the opener behind a complete-game from Nolan Miller.
"Tough day at the ballpark today," Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. "We pitched it well enough to win both games."
Roseburg (16-7, 9-6 SWC) mustered only three hits against Miller in the opener. The Indians did have chances to score, but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position — including three at bats with just one out.
Sheldon (11-12, 9-7) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Roseburg ace Evan Corbin.
Cade Welch led off the game with a single and Miller followed with a double. John Mueller brought in the first run with a groundout to shortstop.
The Irish added two more runs in the third on a triple by Miller and a sacrifice fly by Mueller.
Corbin finished the game strong, striking out seven and walking none over a six-inning start, but with no offensive support the senior suffered his first loss of the season.
Austin Takahashi started Game 2 for Roseburg and allowed just one hit over the first five innings.
Over that span, the Tribe built a 3-0 lead on multiple throwing errors by Sheldon and a sacrifice fly by Noah Fisk.
The Indians added a run in the top of the sixth on another throwing error — the third of the game for Sheldon — but the Irish were undeterred.
Sheldon scored three times on five hits and an error in the bottom of the sixth and cut Roseburg's lead to 4-3.
Takahashi gave up back-to-back singles in the seventh before getting a strikeout to bring Roseburg within two outs of earning a split.
Lansdon quickly dashed Roseburg's hopes by sending the first pitch he got from Takahashi over the big green fence in left field.
Roseburg has now lost three consecutive games for the first time all season and lost its first three-game series against a conference opponent.
The Indians have three games left in the regular season and Thompson said the team will get at least a little help as it tries to regroup.
"We'll play at home next week and that's a great place to start," Thompson said.
"It was a tough week for us, obviously, but our kids are resilient and we'll get back to work and get on the field on Tuesday and hopefully it will be a good outcome for us."
The Indians fell into third place in the SWC and have been eliminated from conference title contention. North Medford (17-4, 13-2) holds a three-game lead over South Medford (16-6, 10-5) and needs just one win in its final three games to clinch the SWC crown.
Roseburg will face Willamette at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
First Game
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;3;0
Sheldon;102;000;x;—;3;6;0
Corbin and Burke; Miller and Olson. W — Miller. L — Corbin (7-1). 2B — Miller (S). 3B — Miller (S).
Second Game
Roseburg;020;101;0;—;4;7;2
Sheldon;000;003;3;—;6;9;3
Takahashi and Burke; Detzler, Mueller (5), Burnham (7) and Burnham, Olson (7). W — Burnham. L — Takahashi (2-3). 2B — Welch (S). HR — Lansdon (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.