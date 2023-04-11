The Roseburg High School baseball team got a runner on base in all but one inning against the Sheldon Irish on Tuesday, but the Indians couldn’t take advantage of their chances in an 8-0 Southwest Conference loss at Bill Grey Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Roseburg (11-3, 4-2 SWC) never managed to get a runner past second base and left seven runners stranded against Sheldon (5-8, 4-3) starter Nolan Miller.
The junior southpaw allowed six hits over seven innings and finished with 12 strikeouts.
“(Miller) did a fantastic job and they played solid defense behind him,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. “When we did put the ball in play with some authority they didn’t come through. But you’ve got to give credit where credit is due and they did a good job today of coming out and putting it on us.”
Roseburg catcher Parker Burke was the lone hitter to find much success against Miller. Burke was 3-for-3 with a double.
Sheldon also tallied six hits in the game, but it was five walks and two hit batters that helped the Irish rack up the runs.
James Coleman was tagged with six runs allowed after he gave up four hits, four walks and hurled two bean balls against the Irish. Sheldon took the lead against Coleman with three runs in the third.
A leadoff walk and back-to-back singles gave Sheldon a 1-0 advantage and John Mueller drove in two more runs with a one-out single. Mueller led Sheldon with a pair of base hits and three RBIs.
The Irish scored three more times off Coleman in the fourth before he exited the game and gave way to Brevin Harrison out of the bullpen.
Harrison allowed two runs on two hits over the final four innings, but finished the game strong by recording eight consecutive outs.
“I thought Brevin got better as he went. A little more comfortable and a little more confidence,” Thompson said about the junior right-hander. “Those were big innings for him to come in and have the opportunity to throw and he did a good job with that.”
Roseburg will look to rebound on Saturday with a doubleheader at Willamette High School in Eugene. The series is slated for a noon first pitch.
Sheldon 003 410 0 — 8 6 0
Roseburg 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Miller and Olson; Coleman, Harrison (4) and Burke. W — Miller. L — Coleman (2-1). 2B — Burke (R).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.