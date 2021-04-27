TRI CITY — Brookings-Harbor senior pitcher Adam Shew struck out 15 and drove in three runs offensively as the Bruins beat South Umpqua 9-2 in a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball game at O'Malley Field Tuesday.
The Bruins (7-0 SD4) blew the game open with a three-run fourth inning in which the Lancers committed two errors. It was just the second time Brookings had played a full seven-inning game. The Bruins have outscored their opposition 85-11 through seven games.
South Umpqua picked up two runs in the sixth inning, getting an RBI double from Jace Johnson, who had two of the Lancers' three hits.
The Lancers (5-2 SD4) will visit Brookings-Harbor for a twin bill starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
Brookings;001;310;4;—;9;7;3
S. Umpqua;000;002;0;—;2;3;5
Shew, Orman (7) and McCollumn; Lamm, C. Chavez (4), Cole (5) and Horton. W — Shew. L — Lamm. 2B — Shew 2 (BH), J. Johnson (SU).
