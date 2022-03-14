Roseburg first baseman Evan Corbin (7) reacts after recording an unassisted double play in the fourth inning against Sprague on Monday at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The Indians won, 4-3.
The Roseburg High baseball team started the spring season with a walk-off 4-3 win over the Sprague Olympians on Monday at Bill Grey Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Senior Silas Kincaid, making his first varsity start, came through in the clutch with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh, capping Roseburg’s comeback efforts.
“It was a great first hit,” said Kincaid, who was 0-for-3 entering that final at-bat. “(Celebrating) with my team afterwards, that was a great way to start (the season).”
“It’s kind of one of those things you think about growing up. Bottom of the seventh, game’s tied, runners on and maybe I can get the opportunity to come through and (Kincaid) did today,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
“I’m proud of his at-bat and I’m proud of the effort that he’s put in to get here. So it was a neat moment for not only him, but the rest of the team.”
Roseburg (1-0) fell behind 2-0 in the first inning. Sprague’s Eli Lowe drove in the first run with a triple and later scored on a groundout by Will Hassoun. The Olympians added another run in the third on a double by Lowe. The junior finished the day 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
The Indians chipped away at the lead with unearned runs in the second and third innings and tied the game in the sixth on a double by Evan Corbin, who knocked in two runs in the game.
Sprague (0-1) was held scoreless in the top of the seventh. Austin Takahashi relieved starter Dominic Tatone and induced an inning-ending double-play to keep the game tied.
Takahashi then led off the bottom half of the frame with a triple to left field. The Olympians elected to intentionally load the bases and bring Kincaid to the plate for the game-winning hit.
“It was nice to see us stay with it and continue to battle and put ourselves in position there in the bottom of the seventh to win the game and fortunately we were able to do that,” Thompson said.
Lowe took the loss in relief for Sprague.
Takahashi earned the win, while also going 3-for-3 at the plate with two extra base hits.
Roseburg will next host the Ida B. Wells Guardians (formerly Wilson High) for a nonconference game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sprague;201;000;0;—;3;7;4
Roseburg;011;001;1;—;4;7;0
Connally, Lowe (4) and Strother; Tatone, Takahashi (7) and Hubbard. W — Takahashi (1-0). L — Lowe (0-1). 2B — Lowe (S), Brenneman (S), Strother (S), Takahashi (R), Corbin (R). 3B — Lowe (S), Takahashi (R).
