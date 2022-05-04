South Umpqua got another quality start from Ever Lamm and the fourth-ranked Lancers won the opening contest of their three-game Class 3A Special District 4 baseball series with rival Douglas on Tuesday at John O'Malley Field in Tri City.
Lamp pitched a complete-game four-hitter and S.U. made the most of its seven hits in a 5-2 victory.
The Lancers improved to 14-4 overall and 4-3 in SD4, while the Trojans dropped to 8-10 and 2-5.
"Anytime you play Douglas there's a concern," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "You can throw the records out the window. It's a rival game, and you're going to get the best from both teams. They're a good club. I think we're confident, but we still have to go out and play well."
Lamm, a senior right-hander, took a one-hitter into the seventh inning. He ended up allowing four hits and two earned runs, striking out seven and walking two.
Louden Cole, the Lancers' No. 9 hitter in the order, went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI. Jace Johnson was 2-for-3.
"Louden has been working hard, and I'm glad to see he had a good day," Stebbins said.
The Lancers took a 4-0 lead with three runs in the fifth, all coming with two outs. Johnson contributed an RBI single, Jordan Stevenson hit a run-scoring double and Lamm added an RBI single.
Evan Martin and Chase Mickle had doubles for Douglas.
Stebbins was impressed with the pitching of Douglas sophomore Tristan Ledbetter, who fanned nine, walked one and hit one batter in 4 2/3 innings.
"He was tough," Stebbins said. "He mixed his pitches well and was very effective."
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Withers Field in Winston Friday, beginning at 3 p.m.
Douglas;000;000;2;—;2;4;2
S. Umpqua;000;131;x;—;5;7;1
Ledbetter, Hoyle (5) and Paul; Lamm and Horton. W — Lamm. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Martin (D), Mickle (D), J. Johnson (SU), Stevenson (SU), Cole (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.