NORTH BEND — The South Umpqua Lancers got the offense rolling in their season opener on Thursday.
South Umpqua stroked 11 hits — six for extra bases — and defeated North Bend 14-6 in a nonleague baseball game at Clyde Allen Field.
"We haven't been able to practice on our field yet. We got 11 hits and only made two errors today, so I'm pretty pleased," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "Our pitching staff will do that (get a lot of strikeouts) this year, we just have to limit the walks."
The Lancers are ranked No. 4 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A preseason coaches poll.
Jace Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for S.U. (1-0). Angel Chavez and Josiah Sinohui were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Chavez had a pair of doubles and Sinohui had a two-bagger.
Drew Camp started on the mound and gave up one hit and one earned run in 2 2/3 innings, fanning seven and walking three for the decision. Tanner Beckham struck out six and walked none in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
South Umpqua heads to Bend Friday for two nonleague games against La Pine and Joseph at Vince Genna Stadium.
S. Umpqua;202;361;0;—;14;11;2
N. Bend;001;500;0;—;6;5;6
Camp, Wilborn (3), Beckham (4) and Sinohui; Wicks, Wheeling (2), Burgmier (4), Stevens (6) and Brock. W — Camp. L — Wicks. 2B — Johnson (SU), Chavez 2 (SU), Beckham (SU), Earls (SU), Sinohui (SU), GeDeros (NB), Forrester (NB).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
