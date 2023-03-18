BEND — The No. 4-ranked South Umpqua Lancers benefitted from 27 walks in a pair of nonleague baseball victories over La Pine and the cooperative of Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa Friday at Vince Genna Stadium.
South Umpqua (3-0 overall) beat co-No. 9 La Pine 7-6 in the opener and topped the Eagles 13-5 in the nightcap.
In the opener, the Lancers drew 13 walks and had a hit batter in the win over La Pine. Despite the free passes, South Umpqua still left 12 runners on base, including nine in scoring position.
Jace Johnson earned the pitching win, striking out five and walking one over his three innings of work for South Umpqua. Louden Cole earned a save for the Lancers.
South Umpqua had just five hits, three of which were doubles by Cole, Johnson and Andrew Camp.
Against Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, Johnson's two-run triple highlighted a five-run first inning for South Umpqua, which was issued 14 walks in the win.
Through three games, Lancers batters have drawn 36 walks.
Camp went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs.
South Umpqua is scheduled to host Hidden Valley Monday, weather permitting.
First Game
S. Umpqua;020;050;0;—;7;5;2
La Pine;001;032;0;—;6;8;2
Johnson, Earls (4), Cole (7) and Wilborn; T. Flack, Price (5), Plotner (5), Shipman (6), Price (7) and Heal. W — Johnson. L — T. Flack. SV — Cole. 2B — Cole (SU), Camp (SU), Johnson (SU). 3B — Cook (LP).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;510;131;2;—;13;8;1
Jos/Wal/Ent;002;010;2;—;5;8;2
Cole, Graf (4), C. Chavez (7) and Sinohui; Co. Fent, Prince (3), Ca. Fent (4) and Crenshaw. W — Cole. L — Co. Fent. 2B — Earls (SU), Melville (J). 3B — Camp (SU), Johnson (SU).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
