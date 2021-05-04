TRI CITY — South Umpqua freshman Louden Cole hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to finish off the Lancers' 17-7 Special District 4 baseball victory over visiting Sutherlin at O'Malley Field Tuesday.
South Umpqua led 14-1 after three innings, but Sutherlin battled to stay alive with two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Angel Chavez went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Lancers (6-4), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Cole finished 2-for-3, and Ever Lamm also had two hits with two RBIs. Lamm also earned the pitching decision, striking out 11 in four innings of work.
Adan Diaz had a pair of RBIs for Sutherlin (1-9), while Paul Cervantes scored three times and was credited with an RBI.
The two teams will meet in Sutherlin for SD4 doubleheader Friday.
Sutherlin;001;24;—;7;6;3
S. Umpqua;068;03;—;17;11;2
Rethwill, Wattman (3), Doolittle (3) and Mentes; Lamm, C. Chavez (5), Cole (5) and Horton. W — Lamm. L — Rethwill. 2B — Lamm (SU).
