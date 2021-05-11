MEDFORD — Ever Lamm pitched a one-hitter and drove in four runs as the South Umpqua Lancers throttled Cascade Christian 19-1 in a Special District 4 baseball game at U.S. Cellular Community Park Tuesday.
The Lancers (9-4, 9-4 SD4) opened up a 5-1 lead through three innings before going off for 12 runs in the fourth inning, taking advantage of seven hits, six walks and a hit batter in the rally.
Lamm finished the day with a 3-for-5 effort at the plate, while striking out nine Challengers and walking four.
Isaac Simpson went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, Kade Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Loudon Cole and Jace Johnson also had a pair of hits.
South Umpqua will close out the SD4 regular season with a home doubleheader against Cascade Christian starting at 3 p.m. Friday at O'Malley Field.
S. Umpqua;302;(12)2;—;19;14;0
C. Christian;100;00;—;1;1;5
Lamm and Horton; Federico, Moody (4), Waits (4), Knipps (4) and Thompson. 2B — Lamm (SU), Horton (SU). 3B — K. Johnson (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.