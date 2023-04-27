A wet spring prevented the South Umpqua High School baseball team from playing on its home field for the first 17 games of the 2023 season.
So the No. 2-ranked Lancers were happy to be back in front of their fans at John O'Malley Field in Tri City on Thursday, meeting Sutherlin in a Far West League doubleheader.
South Umpqua handed the Bulldogs 17-3 and 18-8 losses, improving to 12-0 in the FWL and 16-3 overall. Both contests were stopped early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
"Thirty-five runs, I'll take that," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "I thought we'd pitch and play pretty good defense coming into the season, and we're improving offensively as the season progresses. One of our better points offensively is different kids have stepped up each game and done good things for us."
Once again, the Far West is pretty much a two-team race between No. 1 Cascade Christian and South Umpqua. The Challengers moved to 12-0 in league and 17-2 overall following 19-5 and 21-0 wins over Rogue River Thursday.
Cascade Christian won last year's league championship by one game over South Umpqua, but the Lancers came away with the big prize, capturing the Class 3A state crown.
South Umpqua still has road doubleheaders at Douglas and Cascade Christian left on its schedule.
Junior Elijah Earls had his best offensive performance for the Lancers against Sutherlin, going 6-for-9 with seven RBIs in the twin bill. Earls was 4-for-5 with three doubles and five RBIs in the second game.
"What a great day for him," Stebbins said.
Angel Chavez collected three hits in four at-bats with a double and four RBIs for S.U. in the opener. Freshman Brock Wells was 2-for-2 with two runs.
Cameron King went 1-for-2 with a run and RBI for the Bulldogs (5-11, 0-9).
Louden Cole was 2-for-3 with three runs, Drew Camp was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger and Jace Johnson went 2-for-3 with three runs for S.U. in the nightcap.
Kiki Diaz was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs, and Waylon McKnight and Tauj Flora each knocked in two runs for Sutherlin.
South Umpqua is scheduled to host Rogue River in a doubleheader, while Sutherlin will play a twin bill at Glide Tuesday.
First Game
Sutherlin;030;00;—;3;2;7
S. Umpqua;632;6x;—;17;11;3
Quamme, Westrom (4) and McKnight; Beckham, Cole (3), C. Chavez (5) and Sinohui. W — Beckham. L — Quamme. 2B — A. Chavez (SU). 3B — Camp (SU).
Second Game
Sutherlin;204;20;—;8;5;5
S. Umpqua;356;04;—;18;15;3
Palm, Fultz (3) and McKnight; Graf, Earls (3) and Wilborn. W — Graf. L — Palm. 2B — Diaz (Sut), Flora (Sut), Camp (SU), A. Chavez (SU), Earls 3 (SU).
