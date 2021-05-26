Five South Umpqua players, one Douglas player and one Sutherlin player were first-team selections in the Far West League baseball all-league voting.
Senior pitcher Adam Shew of Brookings-Harbor was named the MVP.
Representing the Lancers on the first team were junior pitcher Ever Lamm, junior first baseman Brayden Reedy, junior infielder Kade Johnson, sophomore infielder Jace Johnson and freshman outfielder Louden Cole.
Senior outfielder Seth Christian of Douglas and junior outfielder Adan Diaz of Sutherlin made the first team.
Far West League
Baseball All-League
MVP — Adam Shew, sr., Brookings-Harbor.
First Team
PITCHERS — Adam Shew, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Ever Lamm, jr., South Umpqua; Jason Deshon, jr., Brookings-Harbor. CATCHER — Jacub McCollum, sr., Brookings-Harbor. FIRST BASEMAN — Brayden Reedy, jr., South Umpqua. INFIELDERS — Andrew Burger, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Kade Johnson, jr., South Umpqua; Payton Armentrout, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Jace Johnson, soph., South Umpqua. OUTFIELDERS — Seth Christian, sr., Douglas; Kayson Christensen, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Louden Cole, fr., South Umpqua; Adan Diaz, jr., Sutherlin. UTILITY — Sam Martin, sr., Cascade Christian. DESIGNATED HITTER — Beau Aldrich, jr., St. Mary's.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Ely Palm, soph., Sutherlin; Tristan Ledbetter, fr., Douglas. CATCHER — Waylon McKnight, soph., Sutherlin. FIRST BASEMAN — Kallen Christensen, soph., Brookings-Harbor. INFIELDERS — Travis Johnson, jr., St. Mary's; Evan Martin, fr., Douglas; Dominic Hale, sr., Douglas; Gavyn Jones, sr., Douglas. OUTFIELDERS — Ashton Moody, fr., Cascade Christian; Dillan Moody, soph., Cascade Christian; Brayden West, fr., Douglas. UTILITY — Kyle Burger, soph., Brookings-Harbor.
Honorable Mention
PITCHER — Davis Federico, sr., Cascade Christian. CATCHER — Caleb Horton, jr., South Umpqua. FIRST BASEMEN — Eli Haynes, jr., St. Mary's; Tyler Cortes, soph., Sutherlin. INFIELDERS — Alan Gomez, jr., St. Mary's; Angel Chavez, fr., South Umpqua; Ean Lawrence, jr., St. Mary's.
