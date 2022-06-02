Last November, the South Umpqua Lancers thumped Yamhill-Carlton 35-6 in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs, and followed that with a 28-8 quarterfinal drubbing of Santiam Christian one week later.
South Umpqua hopes that same trend follows them onto the diamond at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer for Friday’s Class 3A baseball state championship game.
The Lancers, which walked off a 7-6 win over Yamhill-Carlton in Tuesday’s semifinals, will take on Santiam Christian for the chance to put a cherry on the top of a wildly successful 2021-22 athletic year.
First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.
The last time the Santiam Christian Eagles played in the Class 3A baseball championship game, starting pitcher Darren Crosby blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, and the Eagles beat Glide for their fourth state championship.
Meanwhile, the South Umpqua Lancers are gunning for their first state championship since 1979.
South Umpqua (24-5) is the No. 2 seed in the tournament after placing second to Cascade Christian in Special District 4, while Santiam Christian (19-8) is seeded fifth after placing second to Pleasant Hill in Special District 3.
Both teams advanced to Friday’s championship game in nail-biting, walk-off fashion. The Eagles’ Ely Kennel, a front-runner for Class 3A Player of the Year, homered in the bottom of the seventh to pull Santiam Christian into a 4-4 tie with Blanchet Catholic, and Jacob Yenchik laid down a suicide squeeze bunt in the bottom of the ninth to score Kennel with the winning run.
Two hours south, the Lancers rallied from a 6-5 deficit in the bottom of the seventh when Kade Johnson singled home Angel Chavez to tie the game, and scored one pitch later when cousin Jace Johnson laced a single to center, setting off a celebration which would lead to Kade and Ever Lamm tackling Jace Johnson in the left field grass.
Matt Nosack, who has guided Santiam Christian’s program for 34 years, said his Eagles are enjoying a bumpy ride.
“That’s just baseball,” said Nosack, whose team rattled off 13 straight wins before losing its final three of the regular season, two to Pleasant Hill and one to Class 2A/1A finalist Kennedy. “We’ve played some good baseball. There have been some shaky situations and we’ve been able to right the ship. It’s been a fun ride for these guys.”
Nosack said those final three games helped to set the table for the Eagles for the playoffs, where they have beaten Taft 3-1, Brookings-Harbor 8-1 and Blanchet Catholic to reach the title game.
“Those (three losses) were a playoff atmosphere,” Nosack said. “They showed us how to settle in and play playoff baseball.”
Steve Stebbins, in his 31st season as a high school head coach, said that much of his team’s success this spring has poured over from the fall, where many of his players on the diamond helped the Lancers reach the Class 3A football championship game, which resulted in a 14-9 loss to Siuslaw of Florence.
“I think some of the confidence flowed over from football,” said Stebbins, also the head coach of that football team. “I think it’s made them feel more comfortable in those kinds of games.”
While Nosack couldn’t commit to a starting pitcher — he said he has three guys who could potentially toe the rubber Friday — South Umpqua’s starter was an easy call.
Jace Johnson, a junior, will take the hill for the Lancers, bringing with him a 9-0 record and 0.64 earned run average, with 79 strikeouts in 55 innings.
Offensively, senior Kade Johnson leads South Umpqua with a .427 batting average with 46 runs scored and 28 batted in. Justin Jenks, a senior who transferred to South Umpqua last fall after playing the 2020-21 season at Riddle, is hitting .395 with 27 RBIs, and senior Jordan Stevenson, who homered in Tuesday’s semifinal win, is batting .328.
“They’re a very strong team from the strongest league in the state,” Nosack said of the Lancers. Special District 4 had four teams in the playoffs and nearly earned a fifth, but Douglas fell just shy of an at-large berth. “We have had to get contributions from everybody to get where we are. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go and have a good game on Friday.”
