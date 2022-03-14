MURPHY — Isaac Hill and Nathaniel Vidlak combined on a no-hitter, helping Hidden Valley to a 9-2 nonleague baseball win over South Umpqua on Monday in the season opener for both teams.
Hill, who's headed to Oregon State, and Vidlak, who's going to College of Southern Idaho, teamed up for 13 strikeouts, seven walks and two hit batters.
Nolan Kennedy went 3-for-4 with a double, while Noah Stone and Caleb Richter each had two hits for the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 1 in the OSAAtoday Class 4A preseason coaches poll.
Kade Johnson and Jace Johnson scored runs in the third inning for the Lancers, who are No. 7 in the 3A coaches poll. Kade Johnson walked, stole third and came home on a wild pitch, and Jace Johnson drew a free pass and later scored on a double steal.
"We saw great pitching today," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "I thought our bats improved as the game progressed. Our kids pitched decent, but we have a lot of things to work on."
The Lancers are scheduled to travel to Medford Tuesday to play 4A Phoenix at U.S. Cellular Community Park in a nonleague contest.
S. Umpqua;002;000;0;—;2;0;2
H. Valley;003;501;x;—;9;10;1
Lamm, Stevenson (3), K. Johnson (5) and Horton; Hill, Vidlak (4), Matthew (7) and Elzy. W — Hill. L — Lamm. 2B — Kennedy (HV), Stone (HV).
