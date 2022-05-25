TRI CITY — South Umpqua didn't tear the cover off the baseball at the plate in its Class 3A playoff opener against Scio on Wednesday.
But Ever Lamm continued his solid senior season on the mound and the defense only made one error as the second-seeded Lancers advanced with a 5-2 victory over the No. 15 Loggers under sunny skies at John O'Malley Field.
The Lancers (22-5) will host a familiar opponent in the quarterfinals Friday. No. 10 St. Mary's (14-11), another Special District 4 team, knocked off No. 7 Warrenton 3-2 to stay alive.
South Umpqua swept a three-game league series with the Crusaders of Medford during the regular season.
"Like coach (Steve Stebbins) said, the whole season is just survive and advance," said senior catcher Caleb Horton, who's caught every inning for the Lancers this season. "I think we'll be ready to go and get our bats going Friday."
Lamm, a senior right-hander, gave up three singles — two of them infield hits. He retired the last 11 batters he faced, and finished with 10 strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter.
"He started mixing his curveball in there, which became really effective and made his fastball seem like it had more jump to it," Stebbins said.
"When Ever's on the bump, I know we're going to win," senior Kade Johnson said. "We just have to show up with our bats and I think we can win any game."
Horton added Lamm, who improved his season pitching record to 7-2, commanded the strike zone.
"He was outstanding," Horton said. "He came in and came out, up and down. He hit his spots and mixed pitches ... he had his slider going pretty good and his fastball was real heavy. He's the real deal."
South Umpqua took a 4-0 lead after one inning, getting three of its five hits and cashing in on one hit by pitch and two St. Mary's errors.
Freshman Andrew Camp led off with a sharp single and Kade Johnson followed with a single that got past the left fielder for an error, and Camp scored on the play.
Jace Johnson ripped an RBI double to knock in Kade Johnson and Jordan Stevenson was hit by a pitch. Following a pair of outs, Brayden Reedy hit a groundball back to Scio pitcher Blake Brown but Brown made an errant throw to first, allowing Jace Johnson and Stevenson to score.
"A good first inning," Stebbins said. "A lot of times you put up those crooked numbers early and that takes care of it. You have Ever throwing like he did and it's a good day for the Lancers."
But the Lancers only had two hits and one run over the last six innings against Brown, a senior right-hander who fanned eight, walked one and hit two batters.
"We got a little too relaxed after we saw 4-0 on the board," Kade Johnson said. "Our approach at the plate needs to be way better. We didn't play a complete game."
Scio (11-13) scored both of its runs in the third. One came after a throwing error by shortstop Kade Johnson.
South Umpqua got its final run in the fourth. Justin Jenks led off with a single and advanced to third following a bad throw on a pickoff attempt by Brown. Jenks then scored on a wild pitch.
Jace Johnson, a junior right-hander, is the scheduled starter Friday for the Lancers against St. Mary's.
"They've got some good players and they're tough," Kade Johnson said. "We have to play our game."
South Umpqua is chasing its third state baseball title in school history and first since 1979.
Scio;002;000;0;—;2;3;6
S. Umpqua;400;100;x;—;5;5;1
Brown and D. Erickson; Lamm and Horton. W — Lamm. L — Brown. 2B — J. Johnson (SU).
