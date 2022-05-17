When Sutherlin returned to its dugout following the top of the first inning, the Bulldogs were staring at a 14-run deficit.
The day certainly belonged to South Umpqua, which finished with a 26-0 shutout in five innings Tuesday in a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball game in Sutherlin.
The Lancers (19-5, 9-4 SD4), who are ranked No. 3 in the OSAAtoday 3A coaches poll, stroked nine hits and drew three walks in the first.
"We came out strong (offensively) and Ever (Lamm) threw well," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said.
Coupled with No. 1 Cascade Christian's 3-2 loss at Douglas, South Umpqua moved one game behind the Challengers in the league standings with two contests remaining in the regular season.
"They can hit the ball," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said of the Lancers. "We didn't make a lot of mistakes. We had a couple young pitchers who walked some guys, but if it was anywhere near the zone they hit the ball.
"Cascade Christian started the season off hot, but South Umpqua is hot right now. I feel they're a more complete team — they have pitching, defense and hitting. They're very athletic. Cascade Christian's bugaboo is pitching."
Lamm, a senior right-hander, fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk. He threw 79 pitches.
"An excellent start. That was a hard game for him to pitch," Stebbins said, referring to the long wait Lamm had to take the mound in the first inning. "I thought he did a good job as far as staying focused."
South Umpqua finished with 13 hits.
Jace Johnson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Lancers. Kade Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Louden Cole was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Lamm knocked in four runs.
Waylon McKnight had the lone hit for the Bulldogs (6-17, 1-2), singling in the fourth inning. Logan Fultz took the loss.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader at O'Malley Field in Tri City Friday, starting at 3 p.m.
S. Umpqua;(14)41;34;—;26;13;0
Sutherlin;000;00;—;0;1;3
Lamm and Horton; Fultz, Lepre (2), Cortes (4), Mentes (5) and McKnight. W — Lamm. L — Fultz. 2B — J. Johnson 2 (SU), Stevenson (SU).
