TRI CITY — After dropping three games last week to Cascade Christian to open the Class 3A Special District 4 season, the South Umpqua High School baseball team was in need of a bounce-back performance on Tuesday in their first home game of the spring.
The Lancers delivered.
Ever Lamm pitched a two-hitter and led the offense with three hits as South Umpqua handed St. Mary's an 11-0 loss in five innings on a cool day at John O'Malley Field.
S.U. (11-4, 1-3 SD4) dropped to No. 4 in the latest OSAAtoday 3A coaches poll after being No. 1. The Lancers scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back against the No. 9 Crusaders (9-4, 2-2), ending the game early due to the mercy rule.
"We had a rough week last week, but worked hard in practice and dominated today," Lamm said. "I had all the confidence in my team. They really helped me out offensively and defensively."
"I think (last week) was a good learning lesson for us," added senior Brayden Reedy. "We took it good and I'm proud of our team. I feel like we can be the best team in the state. After losing three to a good team and bouncing back and 10-running (St. Mary's), this shows who we are and who we can be when we show up to play."
Lamm, a senior right-hander, hit and walked the first two batters he faced but was in command the rest of the way, finishing with six strikeouts.
"I was a little cold at the beginning, but found my groove," Lamm said. "I was more heavy fastball today, I only threw a few off-speeds. I was feeling my fastball."
"Ever started a little shaky, but settled down and pitched really well," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "The offense takes off and makes it pretty easy after that. It was a good day."
The Lancers finished with 12 hits off St. Mary's pitchers Travis Johnson and Grant Russo.
Lamm went 3-for-3 with a triple, Reedy was 2-for-3 with a double, Justin Jenks was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and Jordan Stevenson had two hits in three at-bats. Kade Johnson reached base three times, going 1-for-1 with a walk and hit by pitch.
"We've struggled at the plate all season, but today we finally opened it up," Lamm said.
Jake Pivaroff and Ean Lawrence had singles for St. Mary's.
The Lancers, who played their first 14 games away from O'Malley Field, were very happy to get to play at home.
"It was great," Reedy said. "We've been traveling East, West, North and South. Our first home game, it was exciting."
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday in Medford, beginning at 3 p.m.
NOTES — Cascade Christian, moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the 3A coaches poll. The Challengers are guided by Kevin Shafer, a Douglas High School graduate. Yamhill-Carlton is No. 2 and Brookings-Harbor No. 3.
St. Mary's;000;00;—;0;2;4
S. Umpqua;430;4x;—;11;12;1
Johnson, Russo (3) and Lawrence; Lamm and Horton. W — Lamm. L — Johnson. 2B — Reedy (SU), J. Johnson (SU), Jenks (SU). 3B — Lamm (SU).
