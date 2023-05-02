South Umpqua remains unbeaten in Far West baseball with two lopsided wins over Rogue River TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRI CITY — The South Umpqua Lancers took care of business on senior day.Second-ranked South Umpqua swept a Far West League baseball doubleheader from Rogue River on Tuesday at O'Malley Field, winning 12-2 and 18-2.Both contests were stopped early due to the mercy rule.Elijah Earls continued his hot hitting for the Lancers (18-3, 14-0 FWL), going 4-for-5 with a home run and seven RBIs in the twin bill. Earls was 2-for-2 with four RBIs in the opener.Sophomore Eric Horton, making his varsity debut, went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the first game. Tanner Beckham was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger and three RBIs.Jace Johnson pitched a complete-game two-hitter, allowing no earned runs with 13 strikeouts and one walk. S.U. broke the contest open with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.In the nightcap, the Lancers erupted for 17 runs in the third inning. Isaac Simpson finished 2-for-3 with two runs, Drew Camp was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Earls was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.Christian Chavez and Camp combined on a three-hitter, fanning seven, walking one and hitting one batter.South Umpqua, which has won 14 of its last 15 games, kept pace in the Far West race with No. 1 Cascade Christian (19-2, 14-0).S.U. is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Douglas on May 11. First GameR. River;000;002;—;2;2;7S. Umpqua;100;083;—;12;11;2Wells, Stillwagner (5) and Richardson; Johnson and Earls. W — Johnson. L — Wells. 2B — Johnson (SU), Beckham (SU), Horton (SU). HR — Earls (SU).Second GameR. River;000;20;—;2;3;3S. Umpqua;00(17)1x;—;18;10;1Morton, Nelson (4) and Wells; C. Chavez, Camp (4) and Sinohui. W — C. Chavez. L — Morton. 2B — Wells (RR), Sinohui (SU). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man arrested on second degree murder charge New addition to downtown: Food n Beverage Group hoping Thurman Bell Stadium will get added at RHS Umpqua Athletics wins Nevada cheerleading compeititon Bernal pleads guilty to seven counts of first-degree attempted murder Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News ADIDAS AG (OTC PINK: ADDDF, ADDYY) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP ... L.A. Dodgers Team Stax Philadelphia Team Stax L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1 High-A Northwest League Glance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.