MEDFORD — The South Umpqua Lancers opened their baseball season on Wednesday with a 7-0 victory over the St. Mary's Crusaders.
Ever Lamm and Kade Johnson combined on a two-hitter for the Lancers. Lamm struck out 10 batters and walked four over 4 2/3 innings, while Johnson fanned four and walked two in 2 1/3 innings.
Brayden Reedy led S.U. at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. He stroked a three-run double in the seventh inning.
"I like this bunch," said South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins, who doesn't have any seniors on his roster. "The top of our pitching staff can be pretty good."
The Lancers will host St. Mary's in a doubleheader on Saturday at O'Malley Field, beginning at 1 p.m.
S. Umpqua;110;000;5;—;7;5;1
St. Mary's;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
Lamm, K. Johnson (5) and Horton; Aldrich, Johnson (3), Russo (7) and Lawrence, Aldrich (4). WP — Lamm. LP — Aldrich. 2B — K. Johnson (SU), Reedy (SU).
