SCIO — The No. 2-ranked South Umpqua Lancers split a pair of lopsided games Monday at Scio High School.
The Lancers opened the day with a 9-2 victory over host Scio, but collapsed defensively in a 12-2 loss to Warrenton in their second game.
Isaac Simpson went 2-for-2, scoring twice and driving in a run in the win against Scio. South Umpqua scored four runs in the top of the first inning, getting two on a dropped fly ball and scoring two more on bases-loaded walks. South Umpqua batters walked 11 times against the Loggers.
In the second game, the Lancers trailed Warrenton 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but three errors helped the Warriors score eight unearned runs and end the game by virtue of the 10-run rule.
Louden Cole had a pair of hits and drove in a run for South Umpqua, while Jace Johnson went 2-for-2 with a double.
The Lancers (5-2 overall) are scheduled to host Rainier Wednesday, weather permitting.
First Game
South Umpqua;400;230;0;—;9;6;1
Scio;100;100;0;—;2;7;3
Camp, Beckham (3), Earls (6) and Wilborn; Ziebert, Erickson (2) and Davis. W — Camp. L — Ziebert. 2B — Ziebert (Sc).
Second Game
South Umpqua;020;00;—;2;6;6
Warrenton;103;08;—;12;12;1
Johnson, Graf (3), C. Chavez (5) and Sinohui; Little, Atwood (3) and Ty. McGrorty. W — Atwood. L — Graf. 2B — Johnson (SU), Beckham (SU), Little (W), Smith (W).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
