Third-ranked South Umpqua got a complete game pitching effort from Jace Johnson in the first game and defeated No. 5 Brookings-Harbor 3-2 to open a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Friday at Roseburg's Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Bruins took a 3-2 victory in the nightcap. The Lancers (18-5, 8-4 SD4) are two games behind No. 1 Cascade Christian (20-3, 10-2) in the league standings and Brookings (14-8, 7-5) sits in third.
"We wanted to win the series, and were able to do that," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We didn't do much offensively today."
Jace Johnson, a junior right-hander, allowed six hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.
S.U. scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kade Johnson singled, advanced to second on a balk, was sacrificed to third by Jace Johnson and scored on Jordan Stevenson's sacrifice fly.
Kade Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double in the contest. Kyle Burger took the loss for Brookings, giving up four hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks.
The Bruins scored what turned out to be the deciding run in the fifth inning of the second game. Ethan Orman tripled and came home on a single by Austin Dietrich.
S.U. scored both of its runs in the fifth. Justin Jenks and Brayden Reedy both singled, and Caleb Horton beat out a bunt for a hit to load the bases. Isaac Simpson forced in a run after getting hit by a pitch and Kade Johnson contributed a sacrifice fly.
Seth Valliere went 2-for-4 for Brookings and pitched a four-hitter. Freshman Andrew Camp started for S.U., allowing no runs and fanning six and walking two over three innings. Kade Johnson took the loss.
South Umpqua is scheduled to open a three-game series with Sutherlin Tuesday in Sutherlin.
First Game
Brookings;000;101;0;—;2;6;1
S. Umpqua;110;001;x;—;3;4;2
Burger and Rosenberg; J. Johnson and Horton. W — J. Johnson. L — Burger. 2B — Burger (B), K. Johnson (SU).
Second Game
Brookings;000;210;0;—;3;5;0
S. Umpqua;000;020;0;—;2;4;1
Valliere and Rosenberg; Camp, K. Johnson (4) and Horton. W — Valliere. L — K. Johnson. 3B — Et. Orman (B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.