TRI CITY — The fourth-ranked South Umpqua baseball team capped off its second straight series sweep in Class 3A Special District 4 play on Friday, defeating Douglas 13-0 and 17-5 at O'Malley Field.
Both contests were stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule. The doubleheader was originally scheduled to be played in Winston, but poor field conditions moved the games to the Lancers' diamond. Douglas was the home team.
South Umpqua (16-4, 6-3 SD4) is tied with No. 3 Brookings-Harbor (13-6, 6-3) for second place in the league race, two games behind No. 1 Cascade Christian (18-2, 8-1).
Kade Johnson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the first inning, for the Lancers in the first game. Andrew Camp and Ever Lamm both went 2-for-3, Justin Jenks was 2-for-4 and Brayden Reedy added a solo homer in the fifth.
Jace Johnson pitched the shutout, scattering six hits. The junior right-hander struck out nine and walked one.
Evan Martin went 2-for-3 for Douglas (8-12, 2-7), which committed four errors.
"We came out swinging right away and the momentum carried on," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "Jace pitched well."
The Lancers took the lead for good in the second game with six runs in the second. Douglas pitchers issued 15 walks and hit four batters in the game.
Lamm was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and three RBIs and Kade Johnson homered. Jenks got the decision in relief. Martin went 2-for-3 with a double for the Trojans.
South Umpqua is scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor and Douglas will host Sutherlin Tuesday.
First Game
S. Umpqua;322;06;—;13;14;0
Douglas;000;00;—;0;6;4
J. Johnson and Horton; Martin, Hoyle (3), pitcher (5) and Paul. W — J. Johnson. L — Martin. 2B — Camp (SU), Jenks (SU), Martin (D). HR — K. Johnson (SU), Reedy (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;360;62;—;17;7;1
Douglas;302;00;—;5;4;3
Camp, Jenks (1) and Horton; Mickle, Ledbetter (3), Hoyle (4), Schulze (4), Griffin (5) and Paul. W — Jenks. L — Mickle. 2B — Lamm (SU), Martin (D), Lounsbury (D). HR — K. Johnson (SU).
