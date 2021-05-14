TRI CITY — A Picasso type of performance by the South Umpqua baseball team?
Not exactly.
But the Lancers managed to pull out a pair of wins from Cascade Christian in a Special District 4 doubleheader at O'Malley Field on Friday, 11-10 and 13-9.
"Like I told the kids, I'd rather win ugly than lose ugly," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "We scrapped and found a way to come back in the first game and took care of business in the second game."
Ever Lamm knocked in the winning run for the Lancers (11-4) in the opener with a single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Lamm finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs in the contest.
Kade Johnson had two RBIs with a double and sacrifice fly. Jace Johnson struck out 11 batters in 4 2/3 innings, but was hurt by poor defense.
In Game 2, South Umpqua took an early 8-1 lead but couldn't shake the Challengers (5-10). Three C.C. pitchers combined for nine walks and three hit batters.
Kade Johnson went 2-for-4. Marques Pacheco had three RBIs, and Lamm and Luke Morris both knocked in two runs. Kade Johnson got the decision, allowing four hits and five earned runs in six innings. He fanned six, walked four and hit two batters.
The Lancers, who finished second behind Brookings-Harbor in league, hope to play a couple more games next week.
First Game
C. Christian;150;120;1;—;10;8;3
S. Umpqua;003;114;2;—;11;5;6
Federico, Martin (6) and Thompson; J. Johnson, Cole (5), K. Johnson (7) and Horton. W — K. Johnson. L — Martin. 2B — Thompson 2 (CC), K. Johnson (SU). 3B — Reed (CC), Pacheco (SU).
Second Game
C. Christian;102;111;3;—;9;7;3
S. Umpqua;350;230;x;—;13;7;2
Thompson, Martin (2), Knipps (4) and Stofflet, Thompson (3), Kuyper (5); K. Johnson, Chavez (6), Reedy (7) and Horton. W — Johnson. L — Thompson. 2B — Waits (CC), Morris (SU). 3B — K. Johnson (SU), Reedy (SU).
