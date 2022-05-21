TRI CITY — The third-ranked South Umpqua baseball team ended the regular season on Friday with a sweep of Sutherlin in a Class 3A Special District 4 doubleheader, winning 10-3 and 11-4 at O'Malley Field.
The Lancers (21-5, 11-4 SD4) finished one game behind Cascade Christian in the league standings.
Jace Johnson got the decision in the opener on senior day, striking out 12 with one walk and one hit batter over five innings. The junior right-hander allowed no earned runs. Kade Johnson pitched the last two frames, fanning six.
Freshman Andrew Camp went 2-for-2 with a triple, Brayden Reedy was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Kade Johnson went 2-for-4 with a two-bagger and two RBIs for S.U.
Thomas Mentes went 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs (6-19, 1-14).
In Game 2, South Umpqua used a seven-run second inning to take control. Justin Jenks led the Lancers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two triples, a double and three RBIs.
Senior Taylor Bowers got the start and picked up the decision, pitching four innings. He was relieved by Camp, who fanned eight and walked one over three innings.
Ely Palm, freshman Tauj Flora, Waylon McKnight and Bryson McGarvey all had two hits for Sutherlin.
The Lancers will host a 3A playoff game on Wednesday.
"I think we're ready," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "We have to make sure we clean it up defensively, but (the playoffs) are going to be fun."
First Game
Sutherlin;000;010;2;—;3;6;4
S. Umpqua;052;201;x;—;10;10;4
Palm, Mentes (5) and McKnight; J. Johnson, K. Johnson (6) and Horton. W — J. Johnson. L — Palm. 2B — Mentes (Sut), Lamm (SU), K. Johnson (SU), Reedy (SU), Horton (SU). 3B — A. Diaz (Sut), Camp (SU).
Second Game
Sutherlin;112;000;0;—;4;9;7
S. Umpqua;070;040;x;—;11;8;4
McGarvey and McKnight; Bowers, Camp (5) and Horton. W — Bowers. L — McGarvey. 2B — Palm (Sut), McKnight (Sut), McGarvey (Sut), Jenks (SU), Lamm (SU). 3B — Jenks 2 (SU), Stevenson (SU).
