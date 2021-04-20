WINSTON — The South Umpqua baseball team overcame an inspired effort from Douglas on Tuesday, holding on for a 9-6 win in a Special District 4 game at Withers Field.

The Lancers (4-0) used a six-run second inning to get the jump on the Trojans (0-4). Ever Lamm led South Umpqua at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs. Freshman Louden Cole was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, while Kade Johnson went 2-for-4 with a two-bagger and three RBIs.

Lamm got the pitching decision, allowing four hits and one earned run over five innings with 12 strikeouts and four walks. Jace Johnson pitched the last inning, retiring the final batter on a strikeout with the bases loaded in the seventh to get the save.

"We'll take the win," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "Douglas played hard and competed well."

Aiden Sutphin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brayden West contributed a two-run single in the third for the Trojans.

S. Umpqua;060;012;0;—;9;13;3

Douglas;002;004;0;—;6;7;0

Lamm, K. Johnson (6), J. Johnson (7) and Horton; Christian, Jones (3), Hales (6) and R. O'Toole. W — Lamm. L — Christian. S — J. Johnson. 2B — Cole (SU), K. Johnson (SU), Lamm 3 (SU).

