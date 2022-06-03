KEIZER — For the first time in 43 years, South Umpqua High School has a state baseball championship.
The Lancers jumped all over Santiam Christian for three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, hammering the baseball and the Eagles 10-2 Friday afternoon at Volcanoes Stadium.
The Lancers last won the AA championship in 1979.
Kade Johnson went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs for the Lancers, while Andrew Camp hit a pair of doubles and Jordan Steven was 2-for-3 with a double and solo homer for second-seeded South Umpqua, which finished the season 25-5 overall.
Jace Johnson earned the pitching win, nearly going the distance while giving up just two runs on eight hits while striking out six to finish with a perfect 10-0 record on the mound. He hit his 110-pitch limit with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, with Andrew Camp coming on to record the game's final out, a strikeout of Josh Riddle to ignite a long-overdue celebration on the infield.
The story will be updated with a full recap and postgame reaction on Saturday.
S. Christian;010;000;1;—;2;8;1
S. Umpqua;320;113;x;—;10;11;2
Carley, Roth (2) and Haugen; J. Johnson, Camp (7) and Horton. W — J. Johnson. L — Carley. 2B — Yenchik (SC), Camp 2 (SU), K. Johnson 2 (SU), Stevenson (SU). 3B — K. Johnson (SU). HR — Kennel (SC), Stevenson (SU).
