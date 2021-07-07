Junior infielder Kade Johnson and junior pitcher Ever Lamm of South Umpqua were first-team selections in the recent Class 3A baseball all-state voting for the abbreviated 2021 spring season.
The Oregonian announced the all-state teams.
Senior Seth Christian of Douglas was named to the second team and S.U. sophomore infielder Jace Johnson made the third team. Receiving honorable mention were freshman outfielder Louden Cole and junior first baseman Brayden Reedy of S.U. and junior outfielder Adan Diaz of Sutherlin.
Senior pitcher Adam Shew of Brookings-Harbor was voted the Player of the Year.
This year a different format for selection was used. It reflects the difficulty of comparing players due to limited or prohibited nonleague play, but most importantly represents the desire of the state’s coaches to acknowledge athletes in a most difficult year, 3A all-state coordinator Lennie Wolfe said.
Players were selected on the basis of their league ranks at the positions that their league designated.
Player of the Year — Adam Shew, sr., Brookings-Harbor.
Coach of the Year — Keith Wallin, Brookings-Harbor.
First Team
Dylon Atwood, soph., Warrenton, IF; Blake Brown, jr., Scio, P; Jayden Casarez, sr., Pleasant Hill, IF; Bryce Coble, sr., La Pine, P; Jason DeShon, jr., Brookings-Harbor, P; Trace Evans, sr., Joseph, OF; Duane Falls, sr., Warrenton, U; Alex Farnsworth, sr., La Pine, IF; Kaden Fergus, sr., Dayton, 1B; Wyatt Hurley, jr., Yamhill-Carlton, C; Korbin Howell, sr., Rainier, OF; Collin Hysell, soph., Nyssa, IF; Kade Johnson, jr., South Umpqua, IF; Ely Kennel, jr., Santiam Christian, IF; Rylan Kutsch, sr., Santiam Christian, P; Ever Lamm, jr., South Umpqua, P; Flynn Nave, sr., Joseph, IF; Brayden Marcum, sr., Rainier, P; Carson Robards, jr., Yamhill-Carlton, P; David Salim, sr., Joseph, 1B; Adam Shew, sr., Brookings-Harbor, P.
Second Team
Ely Aldred, soph., Vale, U; Nate Arce, soph., Dayton, C; Logan Beem, sr., Santiam Christian, C; Andrew Burger, sr., Brookings-Harbor, IF; Ethan Caldwell, jr., Warrenton, C; Seth Christian, sr., Douglas, OF; Dawson Cook, soph., La Pine, IF; Leon Le, fr., La Pine, C; Ryan Lorence, sr., Umatilla, IF; Sam Martin, sr., Cascade Christian, U; Jacub McCollum, sr., Brookings-Harbor, C; Jacob Preston, jr., Yamhill-Carlton, IF; Francisco Ramos, sr., Taft, 1B; Zeb Ramsden, sr., Joseph, C; Austin Stout, soph., Rainier, IF; Kenney Tripp, jr., Rainier, IF; Jake Trissel, sr., Scio, OF; Devin Otley-Smith, jr., Burns, IF; Garrett Young, jr., Scio, IF.
Third Team
Gavin Arce, sr., Dayton, IF; Beau Aldrich, jr., St. Mary’s, DH; Payton Armentrout, sr., Brookings-Harbor, IF; Jalen Bjerke, sr., Horizon Christian, IF; Jake Breeden, sr., Rainier, C; Owen Carney, sr., Yamhill-Carlton, OF; Kayson Christensen, sr., Brookings-Harbor, OF; Teagen DeForest, jr., La Pine, 1B; Garrett Downing, sr., La Pine, U; Josh Earls, jr., Warrenton, OF; Hunter Etchison, sr., Pleasant Hill, IF; Solomon Fowler, sr., Pleasant Hill, P; Jace Johnson, soph., South Umpqua, IF; Kade Kurata, jr., Vale, 1B; Topher McDonnell, fr., Clatskanie, IF; JD Medley, sr., Burns, U; Teagan Moody, sr., Nyssa, C; Michael Purcella, jr., Burns, IF; Mikel Rivas, sr., Yamhill-Carlton, OF; Darius Smith, sr., Taft, OF; James Wilson, sr., Umatilla, IF.
Honorable Mention
Brayen Atkins, soph., Irrigon, IF; Tyler Baker, sr., Harrisburg, OF; Konner Boshart, sr., Santiam Christian, P; Colton Campbell, soph., La Pine, OF; Luey Campos, fr., Santiam Christian, OF; Louden Cole, fr., South Umpqua, OF; Frank Chapa, jr., Irrigon, OF; Adan Diaz, jr., Sutherlin, OF; Tyson Flack, soph., La Pine , OF; Tyler Garrett, sr., Umatilla, 1B; Kadon Haugen, soph., Santiam Christian, OF; Will Keefer, sr., Riverside, IF; Brayden Reedy, jr., South Umpqua, 1B; Kyle Troutman, jr., Dayton, U; Cooper Szasz, sr., Riverside, IF; Brandon Vela, jr., Nyssa, IF; Vinny Zima, sr., Pleasant Hill, U.
