Senior pitcher/outfielder Ever Lamm of Class 3A state baseball champion South Umpqua was selected the Special District 4 Player of the Year and four teammates received first-team honors in a vote of the league coaches.
Joining Lamm on the first team were junior pitcher Jace Johnson, senior first baseman Brayden Reedy, and senior infielders Justin Jenks and Kade Johnson. Freshman outfielder Andrew Camp and senior designated hitter Jordan Stevenson made the second team.
Senior outfielder Garrett Schulze of Douglas was a first-team selection. County players named to the second team were junior catcher Waylon McKnight, freshman infielder Tauj Flora, senior outfielder Thomas Mentes and junior outfielder Logan Fultz of Sutherlin, and sophomore pitcher Tristan Ledbetter of Douglas.
Kevin Shafer of Cascade Christian was the Coach of the Year. Shafer is a graduate of Douglas High School and was the star pitcher on the Trojans' 1992 state championship team.
Class 3A Special District 4
Baseball All-League
Player of the Year — Ever Lamm, sr., South Umpqua.
Coach of the Year — Kevin Shafer, Cascade Christian.
First Team
PITCHERS — Ever Lamm, sr., South Umpqua; Jason DeShon, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Jace Johnson, jr., South Umpqua. CATCHER — Triston Wallace, jr., Cascade Christian. FIRST BASEMAN — Brayden Reedy, sr., South Umpqua. INFIELDERS — Owen Thompson, jr., Cascade Christian; Cody Reece, sr., Cascade Christian; Justin Jenks, sr., South Umpqua; Kade Johnson, sr., South Umpqua. OUTFIELDERS — Cole Shields, jr., Cascade Christian; Eli Haynes, sr., St. Mary’s; Garrett Schulze, sr., Douglas; Ashton Moody, Soph., Cascade Christian. DESIGNATED HITTER — Austin Waits, sr., Cascade Christian. UTILITY — Travis Johnson, sr., St. Mary’s.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Beau Aldrich, sr., St. Mary’s; Tristan Ledbetter, soph., Douglas. CATCHER — Waylon McKnight, jr., Sutherlin. FIRST BASEMAN — Liam Benade, jr., Cascade Christian. INFIELDERS — Seth Valliere, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Tauj Flora, fr., Sutherlin; Kallen Christensen, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Alan Gomez, sr., St. Mary’s. OUTFIELDERS — Thomas Mentes, sr., Sutherlin; Andrew Camp, fr., South Umpqua; Logan Fultz, jr., Sutherlin. DESIGNATED HITTER — Jordan Stevenson, sr., South Umpqua. UTILITY — Kyle Burger, jr., Brookings-Harbor.
