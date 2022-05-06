MEDFORD — The ninth-ranked St. Mary's Crusaders completed a series sweep of Sutherlin on Friday, winning 8-1 and 8-5 in a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader.
The Bulldogs (5-14, 0-9 SD4) had a poor defensive performance, committing 10 errors on the day.
Grant Russo went 3-for-4 and Eli Haynes was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for St. Mary's (12-6, 5-4) in the opener. Beau Aldrich got the decision, allowing two hits and an unearned run with nine strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
Kiki Diaz went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, and Tauj Flora and Thomas Mentes had singles for Sutherlin. Bryson McGarvey took the loss, giving up 13 hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts and no walks in six innings.
In Game 2, Sutherlin held a 5-4 lead entering the bottom of the fourth but St. Mary's went ahead with three runs in the fifth. Travis Johnson went 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs for the Crusaders.
Tyler Cortes went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Ely Palm had two hits in three at-bats for Sutherlin. Logan Fultz was the losing pitcher, giving up 10 hits and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
"Our kids played 10-11 good innings of baseball today, but we had a couple of innings in each game where errors hurt us," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Winston Tuesday to face Douglas in a league game.
First Game
Sutherlin;000;001;0;—;1;3;5
St. Mary's;301;103;x;—;8;13;3
McGarvey and McKnight; Aldrich, Russo (6) and Lawrence. W — Aldrich. L — McGarvey. 2B — Haynes (SM).
Second Game
Sutherlin;004;100;0;—;5;8;5
St. Mary's;310;130;x;—;8;10;1
Fultz, Palm (5) and McKnight; Johnson, Haynes (4) and Lawrence. W — Haynes. L — Fultz. 2B — Cortes (Sut), Lawrence (SM), Gomez (SM). 3B — Johnson (SM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.