BROOKINGS — Tanner Beckham scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and Josiah Sinohui added an insurance run as No. 4-ranked South Umpqua completed a Far West League baseball sweep of No. 3 Brookings-Harbor Saturday.
The Lancers (14-3, 10-0 FWL) won both games by scores of 4-2.
In the nightcap, Beckham hit a leadoff double to get South Umpqua going in the top of the 10th, and consecutive walks issued by the Bruins' Kyle Burger left the bases full of Lancers. Burger was relieved by Evan Orman, who promptly walked in Beckham to give South Umpqua a 3-2 lead. Sinohui, courtesy running for catcher Zane Wilborn, later scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Louden Cole.
In the bottom of the 10th, Beckham ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts.
Beckham and Lancers starting pitcher Drew Camp combined to throw 19 strikeouts while issuing just four walks.
In the opening game, South Umpqua ace Jace Johnson held the Bruins to just four hits in a complete game victory. Johnson strikeout 11, walked one batter and hit one batter.
The Lancers trailed 2-1 entering the top of the fourth inning, when South Umpqua loaded the bases and scored three runs, including a run-scoring single by Angel Chavez and an RBI groundout from Beckham.
South Umpqua's O'Malley Field could see its first official game action of the season Thursday, when the Lancers are scheduled to host Sutherlin in a FWL twin bill.
First Game
S. Umpqua;000;130;0;—;4;4;2
Brookings;101;000;0;—;2;4;0
Johnson and Sinohui; Dietrich and Rosenberg. W — Johnson. L — Dietrich.
Second Game
S. Umpqua;200;000;000;2;—;4;6;1
Brookings;100;100;000;0;—;4;5;1
Camp, Beckham (7) and Wilborn; Et. Orman, Burger (6), Ev. Orman (10) and Rosenberg. W — Beckham. L — Burger. 2B — Beckham (SU), Rosenberg (BH), Pryor (BH), Ka. Christensen (BH).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
