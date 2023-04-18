SUTHERLIN — The offensive struggles continued for the Sutherlin Bulldogs in a Far West League baseba;; doubleheader sweep at the hands of visiting North Valley Tuesday.
The Knights won the opening game 2-1 and took the nightcap 14-3 in five innings.
Sutherlin left nine runners on base in the opening game, spoiling a third consecutive strong pitching performance from Bryson McGarvey, who threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and no walks while scattering seven hits. In his past three starts, McGarvey has logged 27 strikeouts, walked just one and allowed three earned runs.
The lone run for the Bulldogs (3-9. 0-7 FWL) came in the bottom of the second inning when Cameron King drew a bases-loaded walk.
In the second game, North Valley rallied from a 3-2 deficit with an 11-run fifth inning, ultimately invoking the 10-run mercy rule.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Lost River in a nonleague doubleheader Saturday. The first game is scheduled for noon.
First Game
N. Valley;100;100;0;—;2;7;1
Sutherlin;010;000;0;—;1;2;1
A. Pezqueda, Elzy (7) and Kissel; McGarvey and Flora. W — A. Pezqueda. L — McGarvey. Sv — Elzy. 2B — Huff 2 (NV), Cartwright (NV), A. Pezqueda (NV).
Second Game
N. Valley;101;0(11);—;14;7;3
Sutherlin;003;00;—;3;3;3
Kissel, Elzy (5) and Brazier; Palm, Quamme (5) and McGarvey. W — Kissel. L — Palm. 2B — Huff (NV).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
