SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated Douglas 5-3 in the first game of a Class 3A Special District 4 doubleheader on Saturday.
It was the first league win for the Bulldogs (6-16, 1-11 SD4), who lost 6-1 to the Trojans (10-13, 4-8) in the second game.
Bryson McGarvey pitched a complete game for Sutherlin in the opener, allowing six hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and one walk. The junior right-hander also aided his cause by going 2-for-4 with a double at the plate.
Freshman Tauj Flora reached base in all four his appearances, walking three times and hitting a sacrifice fly. In the sixth, Adan Diaz singled and later scored on a throwing error and Thomas Mentes contributed an RBI single.
Russ Lounsbury was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Douglas.
"We needed a (league) win big-time. Bryson did a fantastic job. He was efficient," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "We had two key double plays in the game."
In Game 2, the Trojans finished with 12 hits.
Tyler Waldron was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, Chase Mickle went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jericho Paul was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Sage Baker was 2-for-4.
Tristan Ledbetter pitched 5 1/3 solid innings for Douglas, giving up two hits and no earned runs with eight strikeouts and three walks. Freshman Cash Richardson worked the last 1 2/3 innings.
"Tristan pitched well and their bats warmed up," Prock said.
Flora scored Sutherlin's lone run in the fourth, coming home on a throwing error.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host No. 3 South Umpqua, while No. 1 Cascade Christian visits Douglas Tuesday.
First Game
Douglas;000;120;0;—;3;6;4
Sutherlin;021;002;x;—;5;6;4
Mickle, Cross (3), Ledbetter (6) and Paul; McGarvey and McKnight. W — McGarvey. L — Cross. 2B — Lounsbury (D), McGarvey (S).
Second Game
Douglas;000;240;0;—;6;12;2
Sutherlin;000;100;0;—;1;3;1
Ledbetter, Richardson (6) and Paul; Palm, Flora (5) and McKnight. W — Ledbetter. L — Palm. 2B — Waldron (D), Ledbetter (D), Paul (D). 3B — Baker (D).
