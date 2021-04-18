MEDFORD — The Cascade Christian baseball team rolled to a pair of wins over Sutherlin in a doubleheader on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Community Park, winning 13-3 and 17-2.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Owen Thompson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Challengers (3-0) in the opener. Cody Reece was 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs in the nightcap.
Tyler Cortes doubled for the Bulldogs (0-3) in the first game and Luke Rethwill doubled in the second game.
Sutherlin is scheduled to play at St. Mary's Tuesday.
First Game
Sutherlin;000;21;—;3;2;4
C. Christian;125;14;—;13;7;0
Pacini, Doolittle (3), Wattman (3) and McKnight; Waits, A. Moody (4) and Thompson. WP — Waits. L — Pacini. 2B — Cortes (S), Thompson (CC), Waits (CC), Reed (CC), Kuyper (CC).
Second Game
Sutherlin;100;01;—;2;2;2
C. Christian;860;3x;—;17;14;1
Palm, Stinnett (2), Woods (4) and McKnight; Martin, Reece (4) and Thompson. WP — Martin. LP — Palm. 2B — Rethwill (S), Reece (CC), Thompson (CC), Waits (CC).
