SUTHERLIN — Tyler Cortes drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to force in the winning run, giving Sutherlin a 9-8 victory over North Douglas/Yoncalla on Tuesday in a nonleague prep baseball game.
Tucker Kallinger went 2-for-2, and Trenton Rabuck and Caden Reigard each were 2-for-4 for the Class 1A Warriors (4-8 overall), who scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie it at 8-8.
Waylon McKnight led the 3A Bulldogs (5-5), going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an intentional walk and four RBIs. Freshman Tauj Flora was 2-for-4, Kiki Diaz was 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs, and Logan Fultz extended his hitting streak to five games and scored three runs.
Bryson McGarvey picked up the decision in relief.
"Both teams needed a game and it was nice to pull out a win," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said.
Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Friday for a Special District 4 doubleheader, beginning at 3 p.m. The two teams will play a single game in Sutherlin at 3 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
North Douglas/Yoncalla will host Glide at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a SD4 contest.
N. Douglas;004;202;0;—;8;9;3
Sutherlin;202;040;1;—;9;8;5
Reigard, Reed (4), Kallinger (5), Beckham (7) and Rabuck, Montgomery (5); Palm, McGarvey (3) and McKnight. W — McGarvey. L — Beckham. 2B — Beckham (ND), McKnight 2 (S).
