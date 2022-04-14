CRESWELL — Sutherlin scored six runs in the top of the second inning and held on for a 6-5 victory over Creswell on Thursday in a nonleague prep baseball game.

Bryson McGarvey pitched a complete game for the visiting Bulldogs (4-5), allowing six hits and one earned run with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Sutherlin committed six errors.

"He was very good," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "Barring a few errors, he could've been more impressive. Bryson has a pretty good fastball, but his slider today was money."

Logan Fultz went 2-for-2 with two hit by pitches and an RBI for Sutherlin. Freshman Tauj Flora was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and McGarvey had two hits in four at-bats.

"We're getting some timely hits," Prock said.

Camrin Marple went 3-for-4 for Creswell (4-3).

Sutherlin is scheduled to open Far West League play Wednesday at home against Brookings-Harbor.

Sutherlin;060;000;0;—;6;10;6

Creswell;100;102;1;—;5;6;4

McGarvey and McKnight; Mediati and Marple. W — McGarvey. L — Mediati. 2B — Leonard (C).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.