SUTHERLIN — Bret Prock feels his Sutherlin High School baseball team is much improved this year after getting 10-runned in nine of 13 games during the 2021 season that was shortened to six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bulldogs already have five wins this season, four more than they had all of last year. But Sutherlin will have its hands full in the loaded Class 3A Special District 4 league.
Five SD4 teams were ranked in the top 10 in the latest OSAAtoday 3A coaches poll. South Umpqua was No. 1, Cascade Christian No. 2, Brookings-Harbor No. 3, St. Mary’s No. 7 and Douglas No. 10.
Sutherlin opened the league season Friday with 10-0 and 7-2 losses at Brookings. The Bruins completed the series sweep Saturday with a 9-1 victory at Sutherlin.
“We have two seniors and we’re trying to build a program,” Prock said. “They’re going to compete, and they’ve shown a lot of growth from last year. We were in two of the games (this weekend). Offensively, we had some opportunities we really squandered both days.”
Brookings senior right-hander Jason DeShon pitched a five-inning perfect game in Friday’s opener. DeShon struck out 13.
“When he’s locked in, he has high command of two pitches,” Prock said. “His fastball is his go-to pitch and he uses the slider for the out pitch.”
The Bruins (10-3, 3-0 SD4) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning off Sutherlin starter Logan Fultz. Kallen Christensen went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Spencer Rosenberg was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and DeShon went 2-for-3 for Brookings.
In Game 2, Sutherlin (5-8, 0-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second but the Bruins answered with single runs in the second and third and took a six-run advantage with four more in the fifth.
Waylon McKnight led the Bulldogs, going 3-for-3. Ely Palm and Jeremiah Lepre both had run-scoring hits.
Palm took the loss, allowing seven hits and five earned runs over five innings. He struck out five and walked five before being relieved by freshman Tauj Flora.
“You take the fifth inning off, then Ely held Brookings in check,” Prock said.
DeShon and Rosenberg each stroked two hits for Brookings.
In Saturday’s contest, Sutherlin stayed in contention until the Bruins scored three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Bryson McGarvey was the losing pitcher for the ‘Dogs, going five innings. The junior gave up nine hits and eight earned runs with five strikeouts and three walks.
“Bryson was dynamite the first four innings, then he ran into trouble,” Prock said.
Tyler Cortes was 1-for-2 and Adan Diaz went 1-for-3 and scored Sutherlin’s lone run.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Medford Tuesday to face Cascade Christian at U.S. Cellular Community Park. The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday in Sutherlin.
Friday’s Games
First Game
Sutherlin 000 00 — 0 0 1
Brookings 620 11 — 10 8 0
Fultz, Quamme (4) and McKnight; DeShon and Rosenberg. W — DeShon. L — Fultz. 2B — Rosenberg 2 (B), Christensen (B).
Second Game
Sutherlin 010 001 0 — 2 6 2
Brookings 011 140 x — 7 7 1
Palm, Flora (6) and McKnight; Burger, Valliere (6) and Rosenberg. W — Burger. L — Palm. 2B — Christensen (B), DeShon (B), Et. Orman (B).
Saturday’s Game
Brookings 001 134 0 — 9 10 1
Sutherlin 000 010 0 — 1 2 2
Et. Orman, Dietrich (5) and Rosenberg; McGarvey, Flora (6) and McKnight. W — Et. Orman. L — McGarvey. 2B — Dietrich 2 (B).
