Sutherlin notches 11-4 nonleague baseball win over Central Linn TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HALSEY — Sutherlin took the lead with seven runs in the top of the third inning and went on to defeat Central Linn 11-4 in a nonleague prep baseball game on Thursday.Senior Davis Simpson pitched a three-hitter for the Bulldogs (9-12 overall), allowing three earned runs with seven strikeouts and two walks. Simpson also contributed offensively with a two-run single."He looked fantastic," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "Davis hasn't played a ton of baseball, but was efficient with his fastball today and his slider was a good secondary pitch."Waylon McKnight went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Sutherlin. Freshman Jake Narkiewicz was 1-for-3 with a walk and RBI.The Bulldogs are scheduled to play a Far West League doubleheader against No. 1-ranked Cascade Christian Saturday at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford. Sutherlin;007;022;0;—;11;5;1Central Linn;100;101;1;—;4;3;2Simpson and McKnight; Dickerson, Krabill (3) and Kallai. W — Simpson. L — Dickerson. 2B — McKnight (S), Krabill (CL). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man arrested on second degree murder charge New addition to downtown: Food n Beverage Umpqua Athletics wins Nevada cheerleading compeititon 'Seams Like Home', annual quilt show, draws hundreds to Douglas County Fairgrounds Construction on new Winco building continues to progress Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oakers moving up: Collins pitches no-hitter as Oakland whips Oakridge, 14-1 Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100 South Umpqua softball handles Harrisburg, 14-4 Sutherlin notches 11-4 nonleague baseball win over Central Linn Dallas 4, Seattle 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.