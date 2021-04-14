SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs dropped a 15-4 decision to the Cascade Christian Challengers in five innings in a season-opening prep baseball game on Wednesday.
Adan Diaz had an RBI triple in the fourth inning for the Bulldogs, who finished with five hits and committed six errors.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford.
C. Christian;434;40;—;15;12;1
Sutherlin;002;20;—;4;5;6
Waits and Stofflet; Rethwill, Palm (2), Stinnett (4) and McKnight. WP — Waits. LP — Rethwill. 2B — Moody (CC), Reed (CC). 3B — Moody (CC), Diaz (S).
