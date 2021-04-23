SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin baseball team notched its first win of the season on Friday, getting a quality pitching start from Tehgan Pacini in a 4-3 win over St. Mary's in the first game of a Class 3A Special District 4 doubleheader.
The Crusaders scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning and won the nightcap, 12-1.
Pacini, a senior, allowed four hits and two runs with five strikeouts and four walks over six innings. Lucas Doolittle and Kolbi Stinnet both pitched in the seventh, with Stinnett getting the save.
Tyler Cortes went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs (1-5). Adan Diaz had an RBI triple and was hit twice by pitches.
Eli Haynes had the big blow in St. Mary's nine-run explosion in the fifth inning of the second game, hitting a three-run homer. Diaz had two hits, including a double, in three at-bats.
Sutherlin coach Bret Prock called the pitching of Luke Rethwill a bright spot in the contest. Rethwill gave up 10 hits and nine runs (only one earned) in 4 1/3 innings of relief, fanning five. The Bulldogs committed six errors.
"We played much better this week," Prock said. "For a young group, the kids have done a good job of learning on the fly."
First Game
St. Mary's;011;000;1;—;3;4;3
Sutherlin;201;010;x—;4;4;2
Lawrence, Johnson (4) and Aldrich; Pacini, Doolittle (7), Stinnett (7). W — Pacini. L — Lawrence. S — Stinnett. 2B — Haynes (SM). 3B — A. Diaz (Sut).
Second Game
St. Mary's;100;090;2;—;12;12;0
Sutherlin;000;010;0;—;1;4;6
Haynes, Russo (6) and Lawrence; Stinnett, Rethwill (1), Palm (5) and McKnight. W — Haynes. L — Stinnett. 2B — Woollett (SM), Healy (SM), A. Diaz (Sut). HR — Haynes (SM).
