SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs took a pair of Far West League baseball victories from visiting Lakeview Monday to keep their distant hopes of a Class 3A playoff berth alive.
The Bulldogs won the opener 2-1 on a walk-off triple by Tauj Flora, then used a three-run fifth inning to hold off the Honkers 5-4 in the nightcap.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning of the opener, Bulldogs senior Waylon McKnight hit a solo home run to tie the game. In the bottom of the ninth inning, McKnight drew a one-out walk and scored on Flora's triple.
Sutherlin (11-14, 5-12 FWL) will visit Coquille to close out its FWL schedule Thursday. The Bulldogs entered Monday's games against Lakeview No. 19 in the OSAA's power rankings, but in sixth place in the Far West League. The FWL will have four automatic qualifiers into the OSAA's 20-team state playoff bracket. Three teams across the state will be chosen at large based on their final OSAA ranking. Those rankings close Saturday night.
First Game
Lakeview;000;001;000;—;1;3;0
Sutherlin;000;001;001;—;2;3;1
Tacchini, Maxwell (8) and Granger; McGarvey, Palm (8) and McKnight. W — Palm. L — Maxwell. 2B — Greer (L). 3B — Flora (S). HR — McKnight (S).
Second Game
Lakeview;010;003;0;—;4;4;2
Sutherlin;200;050;x;—;5;6;1
Maxwell, Singleton (5) and Granger; Palm, Simpson (5), Flora (6) and McKnight. W — Palm. L — Maxwell. Sv — Flora. 2B — Flora (S).
