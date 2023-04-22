SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin baseball team got back on the winning track Saturday, handing visiting Lost River 9-7 and 12-2 losses in a nonleague doubleheader.
The second game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Bulldogs (5-9 overall) fended off a Lost River rally in the top of the seventh in the opener. Logan Fultz was 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI, Tauj Flora went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Tyler Cortes was 1-for-2 with three runs.
Bryson McGarvey got the decision, allowing seven hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and three walks over 6 1/3 innings.
In Game 2, Sutherlin got the early jump with seven runs in the bottom of the first. Fultz finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Flora went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Jake Narkiewicz, McGarvey and Cam King were all 1-for-2.
Ely Palm was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits and one earned run over four innings. He fanned four and walked four.
"All in all, we got what we wanted," Bulldogs coach Bret Prock said. "We needed two wins and that was good to see."
Sutherlin will go after its first Far West League win of the season Thursday, visiting No. 4-ranked South Umpqua for a doubleheader.
First Game
L. River;011;000;5;—;7;9;1
Sutherlin;104;301;x;—;9;6;6
Dunlea, Lyman (4) and Parrish; McGarvey, Quamme (7) and Flora. W — McGarvey. L — Dunlea. 2B — Halousek LR), Navarro (LR), Flora (S).
Second Game
L. River;100;10;—;2;4;7
Sutherlin;720;3x;—;12;9;1
Parrish, Halousek (2) and Huffman; Palm, Flora (5) and McGarvey. W — Palm. L — Parrish. 2B — Dunlea (LR), Cortes (S), Flora (S).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.