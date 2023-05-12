SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs won a pair of games from the Rogue River Chieftains in a Far West League baseball doubleheader on Thursday, winning 7-2 and 13-7.
Senior Waylon McKnight led the Bulldogs (9-14, 3-12 FWL) offensively in the opener, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including a solo home run in the fifth inning. Cameron King was 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt and RBI, and Jake Narkiewicz and Bryson McGarvey had hits.
Sutherlin capitalized on five walks, one hit batter and six errors by Rogue River (3-19, 2-16). Bryson McGarvey got the decision, allowing two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts and two walks over five innings.
In Game 2, the Bulldogs took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. McKnight went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, Tauj Flora was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, and Tyler Cortes was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger and four RBIs.
Davis Simpson was the winning pitcher, going four innings with four strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter. Ely Palm finished with three scoreless innings.
"Today was about playing two complete games, and we did a good job," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "We put the ball in play. We're still trying to get better, which is great."
Sutherlin will host Lakeview in a doubleheader Monday.
First Game
Rogue River;100;100;0;—;2;3;6
Sutherlin;021;013;x;—;7;6;2
Wells, Morton (6) and Richardson; McGarvey, Palm (6) and McKnight. W — McGarvey. L — Wells. 2B — McKnight (S). HR — McKnight (S).
Second Game
Rogue River;004;300;0;—;7;10;4
Sutherlin;302;503;x;—;13;11;4
Morton, Stillwagner (6) and Wells; Simpson, Palm (5) and McKnight. W — Simpson. L — Morton. 2B — Moody (RR), Nelson (RR), McKnight (S), Cortes (S).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.