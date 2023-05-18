Sutherlin's baseball season ends with 7-3 FWL loss at Coquille DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COQUILLE — The Sutherlin Bulldogs lost to host Coquille 7-3 to close out the Far West League baseball season for both teams Thursday.Sutherlin scored two runs in the top of the third inning to briefly tie the game before the host Red Devils scored two in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.Waylon McKnight hit a pair of doubles for the Bulldogs, who finished with an 11-15 overall record and 5-13 mark in the FWL. Ely Palm drove in two runs and Davis Simpson had Sutherlin's other RBI.The Bulldogs graduate eight seniors from their 2023 squad: Austin Quamme, McKnight, Kiki Diaz, Logan Fultz, Palm, Tyler Cortes, Bryson McGarvey and Simpson.Sutherlin;002;001;0;—;3;5;3Coquille;202;012;x;—;7;9;0Flora, Quamme (4) and McKnight; Tucker, Martinez (7) and Luckman. W — Tucker. L — Flora. 2B — Palm (S), McKnight 2 (S), Tucker (C), Luckman (C). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321, ext. 7219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Roseburg school likely to see 3 new faces in July Roseburg Public Schools bond fails to get support Roseburg High School honors its teachers Election sees low voter turnout, will become official June 12 Teen drowns at Ben Irving Reservoir Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Florida 3, Carolina 2 Florida 3, Carolina 2 Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT High-A Northwest League Glance Sutherlin's baseball season ends with 7-3 FWL loss at Coquille
