TRI CITY — The South Umpqua Lancers set themselves up for a shot at the Far West League baseball title with a sweep of Douglas, 4-1 and 5-4, on a sun-baked Thursday at John O'Malley Field.
It wasn't a pretty sweep for South Umpqua (20-3, 16-0 FWL), which is tied with Banks at No. 2 in the latest OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll.
The Lancers had to fend off a rally by the Trojans (12-11, 8-8) in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the second game. Douglas was the designated home team Thursday after the twin bill was moved to South Umpqua due to poor field conditions at Withers Field in Winston.
"I'm happy we won two, but I feel lucky with the second game," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We walked nine and hit three batters. Still, an ugly win is better than an ugly loss."
The Trojans were frustrated after leaving 15 runners on base in the nightcap.
"We're not happy. We're feeling like we should've come out on top in both games," Douglas first-year coach Cody Watkins said. "We just didn't capitalize with runners in scoring position. The difference was they had quality at-bats with runners on, and we did not."
South Umpqua rode the arm of Jace Johnson in the opener. The senior right-hander pitched a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one to improve to 6-0 on the season. He threw 90 pitches.
"Jace Johnson was very good. That was the Jace I remember from last year, even better," Watkins said of S.U.'s ace, who pitched the Lancers to the state championship last year.
"He can control and locate his fastball, and locate the curve and slider which makes him tough," Stebbins said.
Douglas drew first blood in the bottom of the first. Tyler Waldron reached base on an error and later came home on an infield single by Luke Robbins.
The Lancers took the lead with three runs in the fourth. Elijah Earls hit an RBI single to score Johnson and Isaac Simpson delivered a two-run single to bring home Tanner Beckham and Earls.
S.U.'s last run came in the seventh. Brock Wells led off with a single and later came home on a sacrifice fly by Drew Camp.
Tristan Ledbetter took the loss for the Trojans, allowing four hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Leyton Hoyle pitched the last 1 1/3 innings.
"Ledbetter is really good," Stebbins said. "I thought going in with Jace and him pitching that it would be a close game."
In Game 2, South Umpqua led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the second, but Douglas battled its way back.
With a 5-3 lead in the seventh, S.U. pitcher Louden Cole retired two batters before hitting two to put runners on first and second. Stebbins then brought Johnson in, but the next batter reached on an error to load the sacks.
Douglas scored a run on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to one, then Evan Martin was intentionally walked. Johnson retired Robbins on a flyout to end the contest and get the save.
Martin went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs in the game. Earls had two hits in three at-bats for South Umpqua.
Douglas starter Tyson Schneider gave up five hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings, fanning five and walking two.
South Umpqua heads to Medford Monday to take on No. 1 Cascade Christian (21-3, 16-0) in a doubleheader at Lithia & Driveway Fields. The first game is set for 4 p.m.
Douglas, meanwhile, must beat Glide twice Monday at home to earn the Far West's fourth and final berth for the state playoffs. North Valley (13-11, 10-8) is currently in fourth, but the Trojans own the tiebreaker with the Knights after sweeping them earlier in the season.
First Game
S. Umpqua;000;300;1;—;4;6;1
Douglas;100;000;0;—;1;4;0
Johnson and Sinohui; Ledbetter, Hoyle (6) and Robbins. W — Johnson. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Waldron (D), Ledbetter (D).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;130;010;0;—;5;5;3
Douglas;110;100;1;—;4;5;4
Camp, Beckham (2), C. Chavez (4), Cole (5), Johnson (7) and Sinohui, Wilborn (2); Schneider, Hoyle (6) and Robbins. W — Cole. L — Schneider. Sv — Johnson.
