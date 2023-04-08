The No. 8-ranked Roseburg High School baseball team finished off a busy week with a doubleheader sweep of defending Southwest Conference champion South Medford on Saturday.
The Indians edged the Panthers 3-2 in the opener and then blanked South Medford 5-0 in the nightcap at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The sweep polished off a 4-1 week for Roseburg, which played at Grants Pass on Monday and at home against South Salem on Tuesday.
“To come through it and be sitting here now with the results that we’ve had, great job by the team staying with it and once again great job by the guys on the mound,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
Starting pitchers Evan Corbin and Jake Johnson both tossed complete games to get Roseburg wins.
Corbin continued his dominating start to the season, notching his fifth consecutive complete-game victory in Game 1. The senior right-hander allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two.
Roseburg (11-2, 4-1 SWC) took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded single by Johnson in the first inning off of South Medford starter Tristan Mallari.
The Panthers (5-4, 0-3) finally broke through against Corbin in the fourth inning, where they tallied all four of their hits and built a 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Kyle Cope.
But Corbin locked in after giving up the lead and recorded 11 straight outs to finish the game.
The Indians regained the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Eli Jacobs drove in the game-tying run and Johnson had his second RBI to give Roseburg a 3-2 advantage.
Johnson finished the first game 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Roseburg’s leadoff hitter, Austin Takahashi, left the game in the fifth inning after a hitting a triple. The senior came up lame after rounding second and barely made it to third before the tag. Takahashi didn’t return to the field the rest of the day.
With Takahashi injured, Roseburg’s coaches had to redesign their plans for Game 2.
Johnson started on the mound in place of Takahashi and baffled the South Medford lineup despite pitching six innings just four days earlier. The Panthers mustered four hits and Johnson got through some sticky situations with tough pitching and help from his defense.
The sophomore picked up his second win of the season and finished with nine strikeouts and three walks.
“I wasn’t expecting (to start Game 2),” Johnson said. “When I got told I just got locked in and got ready and threw pretty well.
“I was just thinking I got to pound the zone and throw strikes. My team will have my back and get some hits, score some runs and get the job done.”
Roseburg’s offense came through with a pair of runs in the first inning. Corbin drove in a run on a groundball single to center field and Jordan White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Indians added to the lead with three runs in the fourth. Brooks Avery and Parker Burke both had RBI hits in the inning.
Jacobs added two more hits to his stat line and finished the doubleheader 4-for-6 with an RBI and four runs. Kyle Cope highlighted South Medford’s day, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Roseburg sits a half-game behind North Medford for first place in the SWC standings. The Black Tornado swept a doubleheader against Willamette to improve to 4-0 in conference.
The Indians will host the Sheldon Irish in a league matchup at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
First Game
S. Medford 000 200 0 — 2 4 0
Roseburg 100 020 x — 3 6 0
Mallari, Sewell (5) and Havey; Corbin and Burke. W — Corbin (5-0). L — Mallari. 3B — Takahashi (R).
Second Game
S. Medford 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Roseburg 200 300 x — 5 8 0
Cope, Havey (4), Lewis (6) and Long, Havey; Johnson and Burke. W — Johnson (2-1). L — Cope. 2B —Avery (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.