The Roseburg High School baseball team is moving on to the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs after winning a good old-fashioned pitcher's duel against the Westview Wildcats on Monday.
Roseburg's Austin Takahashi and Westview's Cole Katayama-Stall went head-to-head in the first round matchup at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, but it was Takahashi who prevailed in a 1-0 victory thanks to some help from his defense.
"Close games and pitching duels are always fun to pitch in and be a part of," Takahashi said. "To be honest, I felt no stress throughout this whole entire thing. I just knew I had to come out and do my job, throw strikes, keep us in it, and that's exactly what I did."
"That's was a great effort by him (Takahashi)," Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. "That's about three in a row that he's come out and just commanded the zone, worked hard, worked fast and kept hitters off-balance."
Both pitchers went the distance, giving up just three hits apiece and both hurlers struck out six batters. But it was two critical errors that gave Roseburg (18-9) the upper hand and ultimately the victory.
The No. 14-seeded Indians scored their only run in the fifth inning after Parker Burke hit an infield single deep to the hole at shortstop. Westview's Gunnar Pedersen fielded the ball, but was well off the mark on his throw to first base. Burke motored his way to second base on the error to put a man in scoring position with no outs.
Jordan White followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt that was fielded right in front of home plate by catcher Roanan Cason, whose low throw rolled into right field, allowing Roseburg courtesy runner Brayden Russell to score.
That was all Takahashi needed to send Roseburg into the next round.
Pedersen led off the game with an infield single against Takahashi, but it was lights out for No. 19 Westview (12-16) after that. Takahashi retired the next 20 consecutive batters and carried a one-hitter into the seventh.
The Indians were one out away from closing out the victory, but a controversial call at first led Zachary Busche to getting on with an infield single. Ezra Vice followed with a bloop single to shallow center field and the Wildcats had the game-tying run in scoring position.
Takahashi shut the door, inducing a groundout to first for the final out. Roseburg's defense did not commit an error and made numerous difficult plays to keep Westview from gaining any momentum.
"I trust this defense behind me a lot. So I'm just going to put it in the zone, let them swing the bat. Let them put it in play," Takahashi said. "There's so many things that can come from throwing strikes and being in the zone."
Noah Fisk went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk to lead Roseburg at the plate. The senior was the only player with multiple hits and said it was his approach that he felt made the difference.
"Having a good mental approach, knowing that just because he's their best (pitcher) doesn't mean you can't hit him. If they throw it across the plate, everyone should be able to get their bat there," Fisk said.
The Indians will continue the postseason on Wednesday with a home game against Barlow. The No. 30 Bruins (14-14) shocked No. 3 Lakeridge with a 1-0 upset in the first round.
Wednesday's second-round contest will get underway at 4:30 p.m.
Westview;000;000;0;—;0;3;3
Roseburg;000;010;x;—;1;3;0
Katayama-Stall and Cason; Takahashi and Burke. W — Takahashi (3-4). L — Katayama-Stall (5-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.