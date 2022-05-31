TRI CITY — Kade Johnson stood on second base, having scored Angel Chavez on an infield single to pull South Umpqua into a 6-6 tie with Yamhill-Carlton in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With the Lancers down to their last out, Jace Johnson ripped the first pitch from the Tigers’ Wyatt Gurley into center field, and head coach Steve Stebbins’ “GO!” arm was spinning like a pinwheel in a Kansas tornado.
Stebbins and Kade Johnson raced toward home plate, with the latter sliding head first with the winning run, and South Umpqua advanced to the Class 3A baseball title game with a 7-6 semifinal win Tuesday at O’Malley Field.
South Umpqua (24-5) will face Santiam Christian (19-8) in the title game Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. The Eagles beat Blanchet Catholic 5-4 in nine innings in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
The win comes just six months after the Lancers reached the 3A football championship game.
“Jace did his job. Everybody did their job,” senior Kade Johnson said after the team tackled Jace Johnson in the left field grass following his game-winning hit. “The chemistry we have, there was never a negative point in the game. We just grinded through and got it done.”
South Umpqua took a 5-4 lead into the seventh inning, but the visiting Tigers picked up a pair of runs on an RBI single by Jacob McGehey and a fielder’s choice by Kyle Preston to regain a 6-5 edge.
Stebbins opted to enter sophomore Angel Chavez as a pinch-hitter to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and Chavez came through with a double to right field to put the tying run in scoring position. Sophomore Louden Cole laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Chavez to third.
After a strikeout, Kade Johnson ripped an infield single which caromed off the chest of Y-C third baseman Riley Malis, and an errant throw to first went out of play. Chavez scored the tying run, and Kade Johnson advanced to second on the errant throw. On the next pitch, Jace Johnson ripped a ball into center field and Kade Johnson scored, sliding head first into home plate as the rest of the Lancers attempted to run down Jace Johnson in the postgame celebration.
“Just get a base hit,” Chavez said on being called to hit in relief of center fielder Brendan Gosselin. “Just get on base, that’s all I was thinking.”
“He’s a real good hitter,” Stebbins said, after playfully apologizing to his wife about their change in anniversary plans.
“He’s been a grinder all year,” Kade Johnson added of Chavez. “When you need him to do a job, he does his job.”
Another Lancer who did his job was starting pitcher Ever Lamm. The senior got off to a rocky start, surrendering three runs over the first two innings, but found his groove and got plenty of help from his defense over the next five innings.
“That’s the best hitting team I’ve seen in my high school career,” Lamm said of Yamhill-Carlton. “I was painting the corners and they were still putting the bat on the ball.”
Lamm’s effort on the mound — seven innings pitched, seven strikeouts — served an even bigger purpose in the win: South Umpqua will have the remainder of its pitchers available for Friday’s state championship game. Jace Johnson is the presumed starter against Santiam Christian.
After falling into a 3-0 hole, South Umpqua rallied in the third inning when Andrew Camp reached on an error that scored Brayden Reedy, then scored on a triple by Kade Johnson, who later scored on a wild pitch.
Yamhill-Carlton briefly regained the lead in the top of the fourth when Gavin Stafford scored on a single by Carson Robarts, but the Lancers again pulled even when Jordan Stevenson launched a ball high into right field that cleared the wall for a 4-4 tie.
Justin Jenks hit a pair of doubles and drove in a run for the Lancers, while Kade Johnson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
South Umpqua struggled early against Tigers starter Wyatt Gurley, who recorded five strikeouts over the first two innings before the Lancers caught up to his velocity and the quick pace Gurley preferred.
“The last game comes at some point, it just hurts more when it’s a game you thought you had,” Tigers coach Jake McGraw said.
During a seventh-inning mound visit, McGraw said he didn’t consider pulling Gurley to try and stem any possible momentum building for South Umpqua.
“I’m going to let him go as long as he’s getting us outs,” McGraw said. “I wanted him to be the guy to get us there, and 10 out of 10 times, I’m giving him the ball in that spot.”
MAKING HISTORY
Stebbins became the first South Umpqua coach to lead two teams to state championship games in the same school year. Stebbins coached the Lancers to the 3A football title game in November, and six months later, many of the same players will try to win the school’s first baseball state championship since 1979.
“It’s got nothing to do with me,” Stebbins said. “It’s them. It’s a talented group, a hard-working group, and it shows with what they’ve been doing.”
Yamhill-Carlton 120 100 2 — 6 9 3
South Umpqua 003 101 2 — 7 6 2
W. Gurley and Preston; Lamm and Horton. W — Lamm. L — W. Gurley. 2B — W. Burley (YC), Robarts (YC), Jenks 2 (SU), Chavez (SU). 3B — K. Johnson (SU). HR — Stevenson (SU).
