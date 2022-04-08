MEDFORD — Cascade Christian, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome Glide 8-7 in a nonleague baseball game Friday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Challengers (10-1) used a four-run third inning to take a 5-0 lead, but Glide rallied with six runs of its own in the top of the fourth to reclaim the advantage. The Wildcats got a two-run double from Dylan Ackerman to spark the rally, which also include a run-scoring double from Braxton Dill, RBI singles by Bryce Swain and Colby Bucich and a run-scoring groundout from Kaden Allen.
Jacob Dunnavant gave Glide a strong pitching effort on the mound, throwing into the sixth inning before the Challengers mounted their comeback.
"Jacob competed his tail off," Glide coach Justin Bennett said. "He gave us everything he had and then some. At the end of the day, there were a few little things that caught up to us."
The pairing was at first scheduled to be a doubleheader, but was cut in half due to a lack of available pitchers for Glide.
Dill, Ackerman and Swain each finished with two hits for Glide (7-7), which resumes Class 2A/1A Special District 4 competition at Elkton Thursday.
Glide;000;601;0;—;7;9;1
C. Christian;104;102;x;—;8;9;0
Dunnavant, Ackerman (6), Damewood (6) and Dill; A. Moody, Knips (4), Thompson (4) and Thompson, Wallace (4). W — Thompson (CC). L — Ackerman. 2B — Dill (G), Ackerman (G), Waits (CC), Wallace (CC), Shields (CC). 3B — Wallace (CC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.