TRI CITY — The Douglas Trojans picked up their first victory of the 2021 baseball season, blitzing South Umpqua with 12 first-inning runs in the nightcap of a Class 3A Special District 4 doubleheader at John O'Malley Field Friday.
South Umpqua won the opener 9-5, while the Trojans claimed the second game 13-2.
Brayden Reedy and Ever Lamm both drove in three runs for the Lancers, who scored all nine of their runs in the first three innings of the opener. Caleb Horton was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Jace Johnson earned the pitching win for the Lancers, striking out eight Trojans over five innings of work.
In the second game, Douglas jumped on South Umpqua starter Reedy early, keyed in part by a three-run home run from Evan Martin.
Douglas had just six hits in the game, but took advantage of six first-inning walks to build a massive early lead. Seth Christian went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs in the nightcap, while Tristan Ledbetter also had two hits and Martin finished with three RBIs.
Johnson had a pair of hits for the Lancers in the second game.
South Umpqua (5-1 SD3) takes on district-leading Brookings-Harbor (6-0) three times this week, with a single game at John O'Malley Field Tuesday before traveling to Brookings for a doubleheader Friday.
Douglas (1-5 SD3) will play three against Sutherlin (1-5) in the coming week: a single game at Sutherlin Tuesday and a doubleheader in Winston Friday.
First Game
Douglas;200;010;2;—;5;9;0
S. Umpqua;432;000;x;—;9;11;1
Martin, Jones (3) and R. O'Toole; J. Johnson, Cole (6) and Horton. W — J. Johnson. L — Martin. 2B — Martin (D), Hunt (D), Cole (SU). 3B — Christian (D), Lamm (SU).
Second Game
Douglas;(12)01;00;—;13;6;2
S. Umpqua;200;00;—;2;7;2
Ledbetter and Lousbury; Reedy, Chavez (1), K. Johnson (3), Earls (5) and Horton, J. Johnson (3). W — Ledbetter. L — Reedy. 2B — Ledbetter (D). HR — Martin (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.